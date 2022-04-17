SunContract Market Capitalization Achieves $2.86 Million (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. SunContract has a market cap of $2.86 million and $321,165.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

