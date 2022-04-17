Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,263. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.85.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

