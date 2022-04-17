Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

