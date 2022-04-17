Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the stock.

ZPTAF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

