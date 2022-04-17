SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $507.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.93. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

