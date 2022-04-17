Swap (XWP) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Swap (XWP) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $139,791.26 and $128.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,110,543 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

