Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will report $4.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.85 million and the lowest is $3.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $23.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $23.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 233.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 599,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

