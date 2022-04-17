Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.