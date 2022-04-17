Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of TWODY stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

