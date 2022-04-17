TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 271.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after acquiring an additional 247,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 706,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.39. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.30.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

