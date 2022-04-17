TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $401,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

UPS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

