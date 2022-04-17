TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $84,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $60,539,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $47,871,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,683. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

