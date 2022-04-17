Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TETC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

