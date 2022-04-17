Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.29.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$55.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

