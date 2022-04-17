Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 128,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,488. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.