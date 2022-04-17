Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.52). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.