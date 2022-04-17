Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.62. 285,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.36 and a 200-day moving average of $335.78. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.