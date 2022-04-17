Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock remained flat at $$23.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.