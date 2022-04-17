Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report $744.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the lowest is $731.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

