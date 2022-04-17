Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

TXT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 1,083,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Textron by 39.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

