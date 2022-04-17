The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNS traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 945,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,403. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.