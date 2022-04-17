The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Investec raised The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

