The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $35.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

