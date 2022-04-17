The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€188.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($204.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($191.30) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($210.87) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($252.17) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €220.88 ($240.08).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €191.60 ($208.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a PE ratio of 46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($244.46).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.