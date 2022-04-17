The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,050” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

