The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.