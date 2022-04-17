The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.