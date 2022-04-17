The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of INTG stock remained flat at $$48.90 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.
About The InterGroup (Get Rating)
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
