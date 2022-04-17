The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of INTG stock remained flat at $$48.90 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

