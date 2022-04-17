The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 970,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.74. 1,091,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

