The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HYB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
