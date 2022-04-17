The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Down 43.9% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HYB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 54,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

