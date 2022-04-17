The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of RSTGF stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

