The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.44.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

