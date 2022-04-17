The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,856 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 992,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

