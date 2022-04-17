The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

