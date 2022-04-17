The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,532 ($19.96) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,675.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,707.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

