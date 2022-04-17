The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,910 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEIR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($28.54) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02).

WEIR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,532 ($19.96). 470,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,707.41. The company has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

