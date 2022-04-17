Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Update

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $753.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.