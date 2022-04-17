Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,469.07 and $133,786.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00277283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

