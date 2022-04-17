TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $167.16 million and $8.28 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00007748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

