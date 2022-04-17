Toncoin Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $5.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00045846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.77 or 0.07571163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,442.61 or 1.00104768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051639 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

