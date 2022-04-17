Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Insider Acquires A$163,000.00 in Stock

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Rating) insider Michael Jefferies bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,000.00 ($120,740.74).

Touch Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Touch Ventures is a private equity and capital venture firm specializing in post revenue and later stage companies and early stage opportunities. The firm seeks to invest in retail innovation, consumer, finance and data. It seeks to invest minimum $10 million. AP Ventures Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

