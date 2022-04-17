TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives 35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG stock opened at 28.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 29.36. TPG has a 12-month low of 26.50 and a 12-month high of 35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

