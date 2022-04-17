TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Update

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

Shares of YTPG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.