Trabzonspor Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.99 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $19.16 million and $6.99 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00020098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00281773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

