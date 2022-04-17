TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. TradeUP Global has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

