TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $576.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 412.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

