Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TMXN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Trimax has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Trimax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimax (TMXN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.