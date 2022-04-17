Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TMXN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Trimax has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Trimax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

