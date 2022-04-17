Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

