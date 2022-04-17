TROY (TROY) Market Cap Reaches $77.52 Million

TROY (TROY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.48 or 0.07530512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,055.76 or 0.99799025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050797 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

