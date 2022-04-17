Truist Financial Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $75.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

