TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUIFY shares. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 31,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,373. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. TUI has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

